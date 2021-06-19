5 Times Nia Sharma showed her love for white outfits and won hearts with her sartorial choices

Nia Sharma has been quite obsessed with white colour and she had proved it time again. These pics of the actress in white outfits will definitely make you fall in love with her style sense.

Nia Sharma has been one of the popular actresses in Bollywood who has proved her mettle time and again on the small screen. The actress had made her acting debut in 2010 with Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha and in her career of over a decade, Nia had won hearts with her acting prowess and stunning looks. This isn’t all. The former Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestant has also been quite popular on social media and enjoys a massive fan following there.

In fact, Nia, who is quite active on Instagram and often treats fans with her beautiful pics. While her style statements are a thing among the fans, the actress often makes heads turn every time she steps out in the city. Amid this, the Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel actress is known for her obsession with white colour. Be it a casual wear, a jumpsuit, a saree and more, Nia has proved her love for white time and again. So today, we bring you 5 instances wherein Nia has won hearts with her sartorial choices in white.

Nia stuns in a crop top and ripped jeans

The Meri Durga actress opted for a low-waited white ripped jeans and a matching crop top. She completed her look with gold jewellery and her voluminous curls added charm to her look.

Nia’s saree love will leave you mesmerised

The actress wore a white floral saree draped over a halter neck blouse. She completed the look with a red lipstick that added colour to the look.

She is a true fashionista

Nia was spotted in a white jumpsuit paired with a trendy hoodie as she made her way inside the airport. She was also seen wearing a matching pair of boots and contrasting tote bag.

Nia raises temperature with a mini dress

The actress wore a white mini dress with a turtleneck, statement lace sleeves and a matching skirt. Her statement making blue eyes added extra oomph to the look.

Nia flaunts her love for white colour as she enjoys some beach time

The Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel actress opted for a white bandeau bikini pair with denim skirt. She completed the look with a red lipstick which stole the show.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Nia Sharma gives major fashion goals with her alluring swimwear collection

Share your comment ×