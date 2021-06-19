  1. Home
5 times Nia Sharma slayed in crop tops and mesmerized everyone with her presence; See PHOTOS

Television actress Nia Sharma has impressed people with her charming personality and hard-to-miss sense of style. Here are 5 photos in which the actress absolutely nailed the crop top look.
3447 reads Mumbai
Television actress Nia Sharma, who is known for her role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, has stunned audiences with her on screen performances. The star has a massive fan following on social media where she regularly treats fans with gorgeous pictures of herself. As one of the most loved actresses in the Indian TV industry, she has impressed people with her charming personality and hard to miss sense of style and her social media account is proof of that.

Nia has an incredible taste in fashion and never shies away from experimenting with her looks. The actress dons a variety of colourful attires and Each time the diva is spotted out in public, she makes heads turn with her funky outfits. From stunning everyone with intricate traditional attires to rocking western outfits, the actress is always on her A game. While the star wears a diverse range of outfits, she is often seen wearing crop tops. Here are 5 photos from her personal Instagram handle in which Nia absolutely nailed the crop top look.

Take a look at the photos:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in a music video Tum Bewafa Ho next to Arjun Bijlani. In the sad track, the actress wore beautiful traditional outfits. The song is sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben. As soon as the track was released, social media sites were filled with messages from Nia’s fans, lauding the actress for her stunning looks and glamorous outfits.

Also Read| PHOTOS: Nia Sharma gives major fashion goals with her alluring swimwear collection

Credits :Nia Sharma Instagram

