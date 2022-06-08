5 times Nikki Tamboli aced blingy outfits like a queen; PICS

Actress Nikki Tamboli is among the well-known personalities in the television industry. The actress rose to fame after she had participated in India's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Post her stint in this reality show, she starred in numerous music videos along with some popular television celebs. Apart from her acting prowess, Nikki is also hailed by fans for her splendid fashion sense and enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her glamourous pictures. Time and again, Nikki often stunned the fashion police with her style sense and proved that she is truly one of the reigning fashionista queens of the television industry.

From Traditional to western, Nikki can nail any outfit with perfection and her Instagram posts are proof of her stylish avatar. Her alluring look in social media posts always leaves fans smitten and they often flood her comment section with amazing compliments. Blingy outfits can be your easy getaway to shine in any glam event and make people stare, and yes, Nikki justifies this statement. She never fails to spread her charm at any event or photoshoot and perfectly knows what outfit will make heads turn. While Nikki is steadily and slowly emerging into a big star, the actress can been honored with the title of the most 'Inspiring Fashion Queen'.

Check out 5 times when Nikki dazzled in stunning blingy outfits like a queen

Nikki Tamboli's career:

Nikki had appeared in the Tamil film titled 'Kanchana 3', which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from this, the actress has also starred in two Telugu films. Nikki was also seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and later featured in numerous music videos. She also made a guest appearance in 'The Khatra Khatra Show', along with Pratik Sehajpal. Nikki recently collaborated with Television actor Shaheer Sheikh for a music video titled 'Ek Haseena Ne'.

