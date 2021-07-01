5 times Nikki Tamboli shells out major fashion goals from her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 diaries

Nikki Tamboli has emerged as a fashion icon ever since she was seen in Bigg Boss 14 and she continues to dish out style goals.

Nikki Tamboli has been a household name ever since she has participated in Bigg Boss 14. The actress was among the strongest contestants of the show and even managed to make it to the top 6 finalists. From her fearless attitude to her never give up spirit during the tasks, her rumoured love affair with Jaan Kumar Sanu to her equation with Rubina Dilaik, everything about Nikki had managed to grab the attention during her stint on the popular reality show.

Post the success of Bigg Boss 14, Nikki has once again participated in yet another reality show and this time it happens to be Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which will be hosted by Rohit Shetty. The stunt based reality show has been shot in South Africa’s Cape Town along with other contestants including Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, , Shweta Tiwari, Dahiya etc. And while Nikki has been quite active on social media, she was often seen sharing pics from Cape Town giving a glimpse of her fashion statements for the show. Here’s a look at Nikki’s KKK11 fashion diaries.

Twinning with Arjun Bijlani

Looks like Nikki shared a great bond with Arjun during their stint for KKK11. In the pic, she was seen twinning with the Naagin star as she wore a white zip-up jacket, green tank top and blue skinny jeans.

Nikki’s love for Pink

The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant made a statement in her pink tie-dye shorts with a hot pink puffer jacket and white sports bra.

Comfy and sporty look makes Nikki unstoppable

Nikki Tamboli opted for a black and beige tracksuit with white sneakers as she geared up for the stunt based reality show

Nikki’s athleisure look grabs attention

The actress made heads turn with her perfect athleisure look as she wore hot pink yoga pants and a matching sports bra.

When lavender colour added to Nikki’s beauty

The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant was a sight to behold as she wore a lavender coloured tracksuit while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

