5 Times Rubina Dilaik nailed the saree looks and left everyone in awe of her panache

Rubina Dilaik’s different saree looks are a proof why she iis an ultimate style inspiration.

Think about one of the most talked about actress in the Indian television industry and the list would be incomplete without mentioning Rubina Dilaik. The actress, who had recently won Bigg Boss 14, has emerged as an ultimate boss lady who knows how to make her way in this world. For the uninitiated, Rubina had made her small screen debut with Chotti Bahu in 2008 and in her career of over a decade, she has come a long way in impressing the audience with her stupendous acting prowess.

Apart from her acting skills, Rubina is also known for her fashion statements. Be it on screen, off screen, red carpet or gym look, the Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress has always managed to make heads turn with her style sense. And while Rubina is quite active on social media user, she does make sure to keep her fans intrigued with beautiful pics. Interestingly, amid all her looks, Rubina’s love for saree and her panache in the Indian attire is unmissable. So, today we will take a look at 5 pics wherein Rubina nailed the saree look like a boss.

Green is definitely her colour

Rubina looked like a dreamy affair as she wore hues of green coloured saree which she had paired it with a stylish puff shoulder long sleeve lemon coloured blouse. She had kept her tresses open and completed her look with silver loops.

Hair check, make up check, panache check

The diva had shared some BTS pics from the sets wherein she looked stunning in her rust orange coloured blouse which was paired with a light brown coloured saree with floral print.

Rubina and her vibrance never fails to win hearts

The Bigg Boss 14 winner was a sight to behold in her multi-coloured saree which was paired with off shoulder puffed sleeves and loop style jhumkas.

Rubina looks regal in white, isn’t it?

Rubina took the internet by a storm when she shared stunning pics of herself dressed in a white coloured saree with light pink coloured floral print. She had paired it with a white blouse and completed her look with open tresses.

Rubina as Soumya is a treat for her fans

The stunning actress, who played the lead in Shakti: Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki, is seen wearing the six yards of pure grace. She wore a dark blue coloured saree with golden polka dots and golden border. She complimented it well with a blue and golden coloured blouse.

Also Read: WATCH: Rubina Dilaik dolls up in ethnic wear, dances to Love You Zindagi; Abhinav Shukla calls her 'beautiful'

Share your comment ×