5 Times Rubina Dilaik slayed in gowns and it was a sight to behold

Rubina Dilaik has been one of the most talked about fashion icons in the telly industry and she never fails to make heads turn with her fashion sense.

Rubina Dilaik is one of the actresses in the telly world who doesn’t need any introduction. The actress, who made her acting debut with Chotti Bahu in 2008, has been winning hearts with her stunning looks, impeccable acting prowess, and panache. In her career of over a decade, the Bigg Boss 14 winner has proved her mettle time and again and has left the audience in awe of her versatility. But apart from her acting skills, Rubina’s style statements are also a thing among the fans.

Be it her saree look, gym looks, red carpet looks or the casuals, Rubina aces the art of slaying it in every look that she dons. Amid this, her gown looks grabbed a lot of attention especially during her stint on Bigg Boss 14. Interestingly, as per a report published in TOI, the actress has decided to auction some of her gowns including her gown that she had worn during the BB14 finale to extend support to the LGBTQIA+ community. While her gesture is garnering a lot of attention, we bring you 5 pics wherein Rubina had won hearts with her gown looks:

Rubina’s panache can make you go weak in the knees

The Bigg Boss 14 winner made a statement when she wore a classic black gown with a plunging neckline and low back accentuated wit feathered sleeves

Her love for sequins

Rubina looked gorgeous as she wore a strapless gown with colour-blocked blue sequins with a green satin skirt.

Rubina’s Bigg Boss 14 finale gown was all about gold and glitter

The actress made the headlines when she had clinched the winner’s title. While her fans will always cherish the iconic moment, Rubina made a statement with her gold sequinned gown with sheer ruffle sleeves and a train.

Rubina decides to paint the town red with her style statement

The Chotti Bahu actress made heads turn as she wore a bright red princess gown with a matching head train that added extra oomph along with a winged liner and a bold red lip colour.

Rubina proves that she is always a stunner

The diva was a sight to behold in her strapless corsetted gown with sheer balloon sleeve details and a thigh high slit.

