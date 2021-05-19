5 times Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Gopi surprised everyone with her antics

The daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has been one of the most popular shows on TV for its spectacular content. Here are five hilarious moments from the show.

The daily soaps are an essential part of the Indian television industry. The shows are usually based on complex relationships between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. A few years back, there was an era of TV serials having overbearing and dominating mothers-in-law along with meek and simple daughters-in-law.

Among them, the daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya has been one of the most popular shows for the Indian audience. In the show, Kokila was shown as a dominating saas, and Gopi was shown as weak and meek bahu, who is always scared of her saas and does everything whatever she says. But sometimes the scripts of the shows overboard and surprise us with an action you will find unbelievable on the TV shows. Here are a few moments from the show when Gopi bahu’s actions made you flip out from your seats.

Gopi washes Ahem’s laptop- When Gopi overheard that her husband Ahem’s laptop has a virus, she decides to help him by cleaning it with soap and water.

The slap queen- Throughout the show, the main lead Gopi is often seen slapping one or the other person on the show. Well, she was also slapped on a few occasions!

Rising from death- In a particular episode, Gopi is declared dead by the doctors. Her husband Ahem gets really angry and starts shouting at her for making green tea. Hearing this, suddenly she comes back to life.

Kokila dances on glass on rhythm- In a particular episode, Gopy gets kidnapped on the show and the villain of the show askes her mother-in-law Kokila to dance on glass. She does a little bit to which the antagonist orders her to dance on thaap as she is not enjoying it.

Rashi and the pressure cooker blast- One of the most popular scenes from the show, Kokila threatens Gopi for telling her who put the empty cooker on gas. Gopi gets intimidated and blurts out that her sister Rashi did it, unleashing the wrath on her.

