5 times Shamita Shetty stunned fans with her eccentric fashion choices

Shamita Shetty is one of the biggest names in the Telly World. She worked in films in the early and mid-'00s. She has been a part of many reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Karan Johar and Salman Khan respectively. Most recently, she was seen in The Khatra Khatra Show. She fell in love with beau Raqesh Bapat in the Bigg Boss house. Their fans gave them a couple of name Shara when they were in Bigg Boss' house. Even after the show, the duo is seen going out on dates together. Both are quite active on their social media handles and they often share their pictures with fans. Shamita loves to experiment with her looks and new fashion trends. Here are five looks of the actress that truly stand out among others.

Shimmery golden dress

The actress seems ready for a party as she has sported a stunning golden yellow and shimmery short dress with pleated design on the top part. She paired it with black heels and stylish earrings.

Cowl neck co-ord set

The actress has sported a unique look with khakhi color cowl neck crop top with flared and multi-layer trousers.

Multicolour and tassel design

The actress has sported vogue kurta and pyjama set which has multicolor animal prints all over it. It also has tassle design along the length of the kurta and the sleeves.

Kaftan look

The actress look chic yet elegant in the floor lenth and off-shoulder kaftan dress. It has bright yellow and orange flowers, with leaves prints all over it.

Flashy white dress

In the picure, Shamita is seen in a gorgeous white long dress with a pleated design. The dress is shimmery as well as seems very loose and flowy.

Also read- Shamita Shetty on relationship with Raqesh Bapat: We are very secure, rumours don’t affect us