5 times Shehnaaz Gill chose comfortable clothes over trends; SEE PICS

Shehnaaz has been seen in many music videos including the one with Badshah. Their song ‘Fly’ became very popular among the fans.

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has become an inspiration for many. She is very popular among the masses after her stint in the reality show. Her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla was adored and they are popularly called as SidNaaz. Her popularity increased more after shedding a lot of weight during the lockdown. Fans loved her transformation. She also never misses flaunting it by wearing stunning outfits. The actress's Instagram feed is filled with beautiful pictures of her. Fashion lovers can also take tips from the way she dresses up.

Right from fashionable clothes to comfortable, she has aced all looks. In one of the posts, she wore an orange camisole top with baggy jeans and completed the look with a pair of white sneakers. The outfit is just perfect for days you wish to step out on a hot summer day. Even her makeup game is also on point. She experiments a lot with eye makeup and applies different colour eye shadows. Recently, she had used blue shade on her eyes and was looking gorgeous.

If you like casual dressing more, then this look donned by the actress deserves your attention. In the picture, she has teamed a crop black sweatshirt with white denim. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers.

On the work front, the actress will be very soon seen in a film with Diljit Dosanjh. The shooting for the same was going on in Canada. She had also said that it is a dream come true for her to work with the actor.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill looks dreamy in blue and white ensemble; Fans react

Credits :Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Share your comment ×