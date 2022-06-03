5 times Shehnaaz Gill proved she is a true 'desi kudi' with her outfits; PICS

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, and ever since, there has been no looking back. Success kissed her feet post that and her camaraderie with co-contestants, and show's host Salman Khan made her everyone's favourite. Shehnaaz has done some interesting projects including music videos, commercials, and reality shows. She is now eyeing the release of her Bollywood film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali by Salman Khan. The shoot of the film has commenced.

Talking about Shehnaaz Gill as a person, her aura and unique accent exude the girl-next-door vibe. Shehnaaz isn't the hoity-toity celebrity that throws tantrums, instead, the young actress- who is perceived to lead a simple lifestyle- gets along quite well with the media and her fans, and speaks her heart out. Another quality that stands out about this chirpy celebrity is her humongous transformation and weight-loss journey. To add to it, she has an impeccable taste in fashion too, which is often displayed through her choices of attire.

So, here we are taking a look at 5 times when she proved that she aces ethnic attires easily:

Shehnaaz Gill wore white ethnic wear for an event at the Brahmakumaris hospital. She looked serene in it with the natural makeup, straight hair, and bright smile.

Shehnaaz dancing in this red ethnic gown to the popular song, 'Pasoori' melted everyone's hearts. The plain red kurta with chunky jhumkas and minimal makeup is perfect for any occasion.

The beauty in an off-white cotton dress, blush pink lipstick, a tie, and dye dupatta with hair pinned up makes her look most gorgeous.

Shehnaaz Gill in a maroon cotton dress with her head covered in a white dupatta is a sight to behold. The actress wore this dress at the Amritsar Gurdwara.

The lilac salwar kameez worn by Shehnaaz in her hometown shows her penchant to lead a simple life. With slippers, hair tied in a ponytail, and small earrings, she did 'gidda' and sang Punjabi 'boliyaan' with the elderly women.