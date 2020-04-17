5 Times Shivangi Joshi left us in awe of her style statements and proved that she is TV’s ultimate diva

Shivangi Joshi, who has been winning hearts with her performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, her fashion statements have also been a rage among the millennials.

The television industry has several leading ladies ruling the tv screens over the years. These divas have managed to carve a niche for themselves with their drool-worthy beauty, talent, and of course their flair. Amid these actresses, Shivangi Joshi, who has been in the industry for around seven years now, has emerged as one of the most sought after actresses in the showbiz world. The bubbly actress has proved her mettle in shows like Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Beintehaa, Begusarai, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya etc and is currently seen winning hearts with her stupendous performance as Naira Goenka in Star Plus’ popular family drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Interestingly, not just her acting prowess, but Shivangi’s style statements are also a thing in the industry. Give her any look and the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress will make sure to nail it with her own style and poise be it at the airport, gym or red carpet look. And while Shivangi is an avid social media user, each of her Instagram posts is a treat for her fans which leaves them wanting for more. Given the ongoing lockdown, while all the shootings are suspended at the moment, her fans are certainly missing her presence. However, Shivangi has been ensuring to connect with them through social media. Amid this, we thought to go through sartorial choices and highlight five times when her fashion statements proved that she is TV’s ultimate diva:

Peach is Shivangi’s colour and there are no second thoughts to it

Shivangi shared a beautiful picture of herself wherein she was dressed in a peach coloured lehenga and she was looking like a dream. Her lehenga was embellished with stones and intricate embroideries which she had paired with a heavily embroidered off shoulder blouse, dupatta and contrasting jewellery.

Shivangi looks like a dream in this beige coloured gown

Not just desi attires, Shivangi nails the western look too. Here she was donning a beige coloured gown which was embellished with stones and had ruffle sleeves and she was indeed looking like a dream. The diva completed her look with bun and dangler earrings

This beauty stuns in black and we can’t take our eyes off her

Shivangi made heads turn when she wore a shimmery black thigh slit gown. Her panache made it difficult to take our eyes off as she completed her look with her straight hair, black stilettos and bold make up.

Shivangi was a sight to behold in her rosy lehenga

Shivangi stole our heart in a brown and pink coloured lehenga in this post. While the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress wore a dusty brown coloured blouse, her baby pink coloured lehenga caught our eyeballs with her beautiful rose print. The diva completed her look with a golden coloured dupatta, low tied pony and matching jewellery

Shivangi nail her checkered outfit and we are loving it

Shivangi Joshi grabbed the eyeballs after she shared a beautiful picture of herself where in she had ditched her traditional on-screen look. She wore a beautiful checkered outfit with a black skirt over it and her flawless smile strike the right chord with our hearts.

Credits :Instagram

