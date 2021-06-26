5 Times Surbhi Chandna gave a stylish twist to saree and won hearts with her style statements

Surbhi Chandra has proved to be a fashion icon and has won hearts with her fashion sense time and again.

Surbhi Chandna is one of the actresses in the telly world who doesn’t need any introduction. The actress, who made her acting debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2009, has been winning hearts with her stunning looks, impeccable acting prowess, and panache. Interestingly, the actress did a cameo in the show, she got her share of fame with Qubool Hai and ever since then there has been no looking back for her. In her career so far, the Ishqbaaz actress has proved her mettle time and again and has left the audience in awe of her versatility. But apart from her acting skills, Surbhi’s style statements are also a thing among the fans.

Be it her beach look, gym looks, red carpet looks or the casuals, Surbhi aces the art of slaying it in every look that she dons. Interestingly, the Sanjivini actress has also been quite active on social media and often treats fans with her stunning pictures. Needless to say, each of Surbhi’s Instagram posts takes the internet by storm for all the right reasons. And in today’s fashion segment, we bring you 5 pics wherein Surbhi had won hearts by giving a stylish twist to the saree.

A twist of frilled hem and belt

Surbhi was a sight to behold as she wore a floral saree with a frilled hem draped over an equally colourful blouse. She completed her look with a belt cinching the waist

An embellished saree

Surbhi opted for a sheer embellished saree draped over a pink striped blouse with twisted knot details in the front.

Chevron print saree with a ruffled blouse

The Naagin 5 actress grabbed attention with her statement ruffled blouse paired with a chevron print saree. Her sleek straight hair completed her look

Surbhi’s love for knotted blouse

She looked stunning in her colourfully striped saree paired with a knotted strappy blouse.

A transparent saree with embellishments

Surbhi wore a pastel blue sheer saree with diamond embellishments all over. She styled it with a strappy knotted blouse and a braided hairdo.

Also Read: Ishqbaaz Throwback: Surbhi Chandna aka Anika shares real reason for her exit from the show

Share your comment ×