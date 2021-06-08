5 times Surbhi Chandna made heads turn by experimenting with colours and quirky outfits; See PHOTOS

Television actress Surbhi Chandna has an incredible sense of fashion. Here are 5 photos that show the actress's unique and funky attires.

As one of the most well known face of the Indian Television industry, Surbhi Chandna has garnered the love and attention of viewers who adore her for her fun loving personality and an optimistic attitude. The Naagin 5 star has been a terrific performer and taken the industry by storm. The actress has a massive fan following on her social media handles and often keeps her fans updated with interesting posts. While the actress is known for her incredible acting skills, she also has a great taste in fashion.

In most of her photos on Instagram, Surbhi can be seen donning a range of beautiful attires. From flaunting traditional outfits to rocking western attires, the actress has become a fashion icon for people across the country. Each time the star heads out in the city, she impresses everyone with her cool and quirky looks. The actress’s Insta handle is filled with breath taking pictures from various photo shoots. One unique thing about the actress’s fashion choice is that she never shies away from experimenting with bold colours. Here are some of the photos that prove the actress has an incredible sense of style.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Surbhi Chandna was last seen in Naagin 5 next to Sharad Malhotra. Viewers of the show absolutely loved the actors ’ on screen chemistry. Although the show went off the air in February, the duo was seen in a music video together and as a result, it received an overwhelming response from fans.

Also Read| VIDEO: Surbhi Chandna has a hilarious reaction to Instagram not getting banned in India; Fans react

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Share your comment ×