5 Times Surbhi Chandna proved that black is her colour & won hearts with her panache

Surbhi Chandna is a true fashion icon and her Instagram posts are proof of it.

Surbhi Chandna has been one of the most loved actresses in the television industry and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva had made her debut with a cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2009. However, she shot to fame with Star Plus’ popular family drama Ishqbaaaz opposite Nakuul Mehta in 2016. Ever since then, there is no looking back for her. Surbhi has not just won hearts with her stunning looks and impressive acting skills but her fashion statements often dish out major style goals.

In fact, the Sanjivani actress, who also happens to be an active social media user, often treats her fans with beautiful pictures of herself. While Surbhi is known for winning hearts with her beautiful fashion statements, she manages to keep the paparazzi on their toes every time she steps out. She always nails her red carpet look, gym look or a casual outing look. This isn’t all. The diva in vibrant dresses often takes the internet by storm. So as Surbhi continues to be the fashion icon, we bring you 5 instances wherein she has proved her love for the black colour.

When Surbhi dropped ‘the bambbb’ in black

In this pic, this gorgeous actress wore a ruffled sequin dress and nailing it totally. She completed her look with neutral-toned makeup paired with white pumps and kept her tresses open.

Surbhi gives a quirky twist to a normal saree

The Naagin 5 actress gave a twist to a usual saree when she wore a chiffon saree with a statement pallu. Surbhi had draped the saree around a faux leather bralette. She completed the look with matching blue jewellery pieces and blue eyeshadow.

Surbhi proves to be an ultimate boss lady

Surbhi looks like a sight to behold in a black bodysuit with sheer panels styled which she had paired with grey acid washed high-waisted jeans. She completed her looks with ankle length lace up boots, black eyeliner and curly long hair.

A perfect dress for the date night

The actress wore a strappy black sequin gown with one shouldered detail and thigh-high slit that shows off her long toned legs. To balance out the sequins, Surbhi chose a sleek centre-parted bun and studded earrings.

Surbhi is a stunner in polka dots

The diva opted for a polka dotted blazer dress that mimics a trench coat. She styled it with a contrasting pink bralette underneath and completed the look with black pointy pumps and natural makeup.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna shares her secret to have a strong immunity during the Covid situation

Share your comment ×