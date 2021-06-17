5 times YRKKH’s Shivangi Joshi looked stunning in ethnic wear; SEE PICS

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi has proved that she has impeccable fashion sense. Her Instagram feed is filled with gorgeous pictures of her.

Shivangi Joshi is a well-known actress in the telly world. She is very popular for her performance in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show has been running for the longest time. She and Moshin Khan’s chemistry is adored by fans a lot and it was visible when her role as Naira was coming to an end in the show. But apart from her acting, the actress is also a fashionista. She loves experimenting with new fashion styles and her Instagram feed is filled with such pictures.

It will not be wrong to say that she is more of a desi girl and we would like to see her more in Indo-Ethnic dresses. Her love for ethnic dresses, especially lehengas, is quite evident from her Instagram profile. She enjoys a massive fan following. Even in the show, she is mostly seen wearing traditional clothes. Her clothes can be an inspiration for fashion lovers. She is very active on social media and always treats her fans with stunning pictures of hers.

Meanwhile, in the serial, she is essaying the role of Sirat. As per the current track, she has been recently married to Ranveer but she has started developing feelings for Kartik. She always worries about him and wants to live with Kartik. She is ignoring him. Will she able to do so? It will be interesting to see.

Credits :Shivangi Joshi Intsagram

