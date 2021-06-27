5 years of Ishqbaaz: Nakuul Mehta gets nostalgic; Shares throwback PIC & thanks fans for their love

Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, Leenesh Mattoo and Mansi Srivastava starrer show Ishqbaaz was popular drama series in the television industry.

There have many television shows that have made a special place in the audience's hearts and can be still watched. They might have gone off air but continues to draw the love of the fans. One such is the daily soap Ishqbaaz. The show was an entertainment package as a whole. Right from romance, brothers unity, fighting, family drama—, it had everything. Today, it has completed five years, making its lead actors Nakuul Mehta reminisce the good old days.

He has shared a throwback picture on his official Instagram handle and wrote, ‘5 years to the first episode of this beauty hitting your Television screens. Thank you for all the memories & love.” In the picture, we can see actor, Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, Leenesh Mattoo, and Mansi Srivastava. They are happily posing for the camera. The actor also thanked his fans for their immense love and support. Actress Shrenu also replied in the comment section, ‘Wow 5 years!!’

Fans also dropped heart and fire emoji in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, ‘Missing Ishqbaaz’. To note, the show aired from 27 June 2016 to 15 March 2019 on Star Plus.

Fans adore the chemistry of Shivay and Anika. They were considered as best on-screen pair. Currently, the actor is not seen in any television shows and is also blessed with a son. Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Naagin 5 which also went off air in February this year. Her chemistry with Sharad Malhotra was also very popular.

