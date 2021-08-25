6 Interesting facts that fans need to know about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved and entertaining shows on television. The show has been running successfully for 13 years and still manages to be on the top. The characters have made a special place in the hearts of the people. Right from Jethalal to Popatlal, viewers just adore their performance and comedy timings. The show is based on the weekly column "Duniya Ne Undha Chasma" by Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine. It is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi.

It premiered in 2008. The lead roles of Jethalal are played by Dilip Joshi and Daya was essayed by Disha Vakani. Though she is not seen in the show currently, but it is speculated that she will return soon. The series takes place at the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society and centres around the members of the Gokuldham Society. As the popularity of the show is increasing with each passing day, there are many other things that viewers want to know. They are curious to know whether such a society is there or not and many other details also.

Let’s take a look at the interesting facts about the popular show:

Popular Gada Electronics:

As reported by India.com, Jethalal's Gada Electronics is not a set but a real shop. It is situated in Mumbai's Khar area and the makers of the show have been using this place on rent for the last 12 years.

Real owner of Gada Electronics:

In the show, viewers see Jethalal as the owner of the shop. but in reality, it is Shekhar Gadiyar. Talking to The Indian Express, Gadiyar said he was scared of scratches or dents on his goods while the team shot at his store. “No accident has happened in the shop. They came for one day, and now it’s 12 years. I can’t even believe we have already crossed 12 years,” he added.

Dilip Joshi’s wife:

The actor is married to Jaymala Joshi and they are blessed with 2 children, son Ritwik and daughter Neeyati.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah set:

According to Republic World, the set for Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is located in Film City, Goregaon (East). The set is located near an infamous garden which is shown in many TV serials including C.I.D., F.I.R., etc.

Real Life names of Tarak Mehta cast:

Dilip Joshi (Jethalal), Disha Vakani (Daya), Taarak Mehta (Shailesh Lodha), Mandar Chandwadkar (Bhide), Sonalika Joshi (Madhavi), Shyam Pathak (Popatlal), Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal (Roshan Sodhi), Ambika Ranjankar (Mrs Komal Hathi), Mayur Vakani (Sundar), Amit Bhatt (Champaklal Gada).

Meet Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director:

Dharmesh Mehta, Dheeraj Palshetkar and Malav Suresh Rajda are the directors of the show.

