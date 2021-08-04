6 things fans need to know about Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla

Satish Sundaresan Sidharth Shukla doesn’t need any introduction. He has come a long way in his career. He has created a special place in the hearts of the audience. And especially after his stint in the controversial show Bigg Boss 13, his popularity has only increased. Right from television shows to the digital world, his acting has been appreciated by fans. His chemistry with Shehnazz Gill is still fresh in the minds of the audience. They are popularly called as SidNaaz among fans.

Sidharth made his debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na on Sony TV. He was seen opposite Aastha Chaudhary. He had also made his debut in the digital world. He has also been featured in music videos which had received a good response from the audience. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Many of his fans are very curious to know other details of the actor like his education, affairs, and many more.

Today, we will tell you some interesting facts about the actor which you might don’t know. Take a look:

Sidharth Shukla’s educational qualification:

One of the most handsome actors in the television world, Sidharth Shukla is very intelligent and educated. The actor holds a bachelor's degree in Interior Design from Rachana Sansad School of Interior Design.

Sidharth Shukla’s awards:

The actor has won many awards in his career. His work speaks for him. The award includes the Gold Awards Most Fit Actor, Wellness Icon of the Year award, Times of India's Most Desirable Men of 2013, Times of India's Top 20 Most Desirable Men on Television in 2017 and 2018. He was also announced Hindustan Times Most Stylish TV Personality 2017. He was also placed at the 10th position in the exclusive list of Top 12 Indian Male Hotties of 2017. In 2021, he was declared The Times of India's Charismatic TV personality.

Sidharth Shukla’s digital debut:

He made his OTT debut with the third season of the romance web series Broken But Beautiful opposite Sonia Rathee. He essayed the role of Agastya Rao and his performance garnered huge appreciation from the audience.

Sidharth Shukla’s Bollywood debut:

He made his Bollywood debut in the romantic comedy Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The film was released in 2014 and also starred and in the lead role. Shukla was seen in a supporting and played the character of Angad Bedi, an NRI doctor, and fiancé of Alia.

Sidharth Shukla’s television debut:

He made his debut with the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na but his career breakthrough came when he joined Balika Vadhu. He was seen as District Collector Shivraj Shekhar opposite late actress Pratyusha Banerjee. He earned widespread recognition and popularity. He left the show in 2015.

Sidharth Shukla’s affairs:

The actor has been linked up with many television celebrities. His affairs rumours always catch headlines. As reported he was in a relationship with , Arti Singh, Pavitra Punia but none of them had even confirmed this. Currently, his chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill is the talk of the town.

