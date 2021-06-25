6 Things that fans need to know about Dilip Joshi’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

As Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to entertain people, here are some lesser known facts about the show.

SAB TV’s popular sitcom Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The show features Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Munmum Dutta, etc. in key roles and has managed to win millions of hearts. For the uninitiated, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi, went on air in July 2008 and has celebrated several milestones with the audience. And while the show continues to entertain the viewers, here are some of the lesser known facts about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The real Taarak Mehta

Taarak Mehta, which is a popular name among the audience courtesy TMKOC, happens to be based on the popular magazine column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma. It was written by renowned columnist Taarak Mehta who is the real Taarak Mehta. He had breathed his last on March 1, 2017.

Shailesh Lodha plays Taarak Mehta in TMKOC

Shailesh Lodha, who is a poet, actor, comedian and writer, made his acting debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He has won millions of hearts with his stint as Taarak Mehta in the show.

Dilip Joshi wins hearts as Jethalal

Among the most popular characters on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is Jethalal who plays the lead role in the show. The role has been played by Dilip Joshi who has managed to impress the audience with his acting prowess.

Gokuldham Society

Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society is one of the key elements of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as it is the place where the series takes place. The makers have created the sets of the show in such a way that society appears to be a mini India. Yes, Gokuldham society is just the set of the show.

Sunayana Fozdar replaced Neha Mehta on TMKOC

Neha Mehta grabbed a lot of attention with her portrayal of Anjali Mehta on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, the actress had announced her exit from the show after her being associated with the show for 12 years. She was replaced by Sunayana Fozdar.

One of the longest running shows

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which went on air in 2008, has been running successfully for almost 13 years and is among the longest running shows on Indian television.

