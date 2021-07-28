6 things that fans need to know about Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna has come a long way in her career. She is now a well-known face in the television industry and also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress has created a special place in the hearts of the audience. People still remember her performance in the popular show Ishqbaaz. It was aired on Star Plus and she was seen opposite Nakuul Mehta. Their chemistry was loved by fans. However, after that, she was seen in other daily soaps also and her performance was equally appreciated.

But there are some facts which many fans don’t know. Chandna had debuted on television with a cameo in the most longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But then after a break of four years, she was seen in Star Plus's Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi Meri Bhabhi. She essayed the role of Suzanne. From 2014 to 2015, she was seen as the deaf and mute Haya in Zee TV's romantic drama Qubool Hai. The actress had also played a small role in the Bollywood film Bobby Jasoos which also starred Vidya Balan.

However, with her growing stardom fans are eager to know more about her. Hence, here we have brought to you the most searched questions about the actress. Take a look:

Personal details:

The pretty actress celebrates her birthday on 11 September and she was born in Bombay, Maharashtra. She is not very much open about her family but she has one sister with whom she often shared pictures and videos. She knows both Hindi and English language.

Marital status:

This is one of the most asked questions about her. But fans can be happy as she is not married and is very much focused on her career. In an interview, she had mentioned that she is not thinking about marriage currently as she wants to concentrate on her career.

Rise to stardom:

Before playing the role of Anika, the actress had acted in many TV soaps but the show Ishqbaaz was a breakthrough in her career. She became a household name after playing the role of Anika Oberoi. Then she played Dr. Ishani in Sanjivani and Bani Singhania in Colors TV's Naagin 5. All these roles gained huge popularity among the masses.

Surbhi Chandna left Ishqbaaz:

Her sudden exit from the show left her fans shocked. Many speculated that she was not ready to play the mother role . However, in an interview with Spotboye, she had said that it was earlier decided that she will leave the show because of leap and not because she refused to play the role of a mother. She had said, “The mother was just a one/two weeks long track and they would have shown me pregnant. After that, it was the leap. I have had so many graphs in my character, Anika. I didn't think that I was ready to play a mother in my very first show.”

Healthy journey:

After Qubool Hai, she was offered Isqhbaaz which was a big show. For this, she worked hard to lose weight. She had said to Latestly that she is not a big fan of doing working out but enjoys dancing. So, she opted for Zumba as a part of her working out. The actor also believed that eating on time also helps a lot.

Favourite colour:

She loves the white colour and her Instagram feed is also filled with her in white attire. She has impeccable fashion sense and it was seen in both shows Ishqbaaz and Naagin. Her sarees in the shows were trending.

