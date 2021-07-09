6 Things netizens need to know about the popular comedy series, The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is reportedly returning with a new season. It was one of the most-watched shows on television.

Comic-actor Kapil Sharma doesn’t need any introduction. His journey to stardom is an inspiration for many. He has seen his share of struggles to reach the kind of success that he enjoys today. He is today one of the most well-known television stars in the country. He made his way into people's hearts through his shows such as Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. The show became extremely popular among the masses. Though the Kapil Sharma Show is not being aired currently, but fans are eagerly waiting for the next season.

Recently, there were reports that the show will be aired from this month, but now reports claim that it will not as some issues are going on between the team and producer. But nothing has been made official. The announcement of the next season was reportedly confirmed by Krushna Abhishek. He had shared pictures on his Instagram story. Coming back to The Kapil Sharma Show, which is one of the most-watched shows on television, people have a lot of curiosity to know everything about it. Let's take a look.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's tiff

The two popular comedians' spat was the talk of the town. Sunil Grover had first walked out of the show in 2014. Sunil was seen as Gutthi in the show. He returned to the show as Kapil's father-in-law. But then again things went wrong between them. As reported by India Today, the comedians fought while travelling in a plane. Kapil, in a drunk condition, was hurling abuses at team members. Then Sunil tried to step in, but he did not like it. And reportedly ended up physically and verbally assaulting him. Sunil warned him not to abuse but he did not stop. He even tried to hit him. The incident became viral on the internet and later Kapil had issued an apology on Twitter.

Know more about The Kapil Sharma show

The show's entry registration is done free of cost. There is no procedure for entry registration. In fact, the comedian had also tweeted in which he reportedly mentioned that there is no fee for the entry of the show. And also you can register yourself by sending a mail to instudioaudience@gmail.com. Fans can also try asking for Kapil Sharma Show tickets on the Facebook official page of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Producers of the show

The people behind the best comedy show is Kapil himself along with and Deepak Dhar. The show airs on Sony Entertainment channel.

Know about the characters

In the show, Kapil Sharma is seen as Kappu Sharma, Kiku Sharda plays the role of Bachcha Yadav, Sumona Chakravarti as Bhoori, Chandan Prabhakar as Chandu, Krishna Abhishek essays the role of Sapna Sharma.

Best comic of the show

Kapil is reportedly considered to be the best comic in the show. He has made people laugh out loud at his jokes.

Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar's per episode salary

Reportedly, Kapil earns Rs 30-35 lakh per episode. As per the latest news, for the new season, he is charging around Rs 50 lakh per episode. Chandan Prabhakar, who plays Chandu Chaiwala on the show, charges Rs 7 lakh per episode.

