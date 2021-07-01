7 Things that the netizens need to know about Mouni Roy starrer supernatural TV series Naagin

The popular TV series Naagin has been entertaining the audience for a long time. Fans are waiting for the sixth season of the show.

With time the television shows content has changed. Apart from family drama, now shows are coming up on supernatural, mythological contents. And they certainly stood out in terms of popularity. These shows managed to create a bond with audiences of all age groups and also ruled the TRPs. The reason behind their immense popularity is that fantasy shows don’t go on for years but have short and gripping stories. Unlike the family drama which goes on for years like Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu The, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, and many more.

The concept of seasons also became a trend on the small screen after these shows started airing on television. When the trailers of Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin were released, people believed that the show will be similar to Bollywood film. It was old wine in a new bottle. However, it became popular and after that five seasons have come till now. The show traces the lives of shape-shifting serpents. To note, a spin-off of the fifth season titled Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein was also launched on 7 February 2021 but it went off air in one month.

With one season followed by another, fans have a lot of excitement to know about the other details of the show. Here we have listed some of them which internet wants to know about this supernatural show:

The best Naagin from all seasons

Actress was the first Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural series. She as an icchadhari naagin made everyone fan with her beauty and killer expressions. She essayed the role of Shivanya Ritik Singh, a shape-shifting serpent from Sheshnag clan. She was paired opposite and their chemistry was loved by many.

Popular Naagin season

The Naagin third season was the most popular and garnered huge attention in terms of TRP. It ruled the charts. It starred Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Rajat Tokas and as Bela, Mahir, Vikrant, and Vish.

The actual story of Naagin

The show Naagin is about snake shape-shifting women who seek revenge for past sins committed. When the eagles attacked the snakes to obtain Naagmani, Lord Shiva blessed the shapeshifting ability to snakes and named the first naagin to get this power, Naageshwari.

Reason behind Naagin popularity

Right from actors, performance, storyline, all have equal credits for this show to become popular. Ekta Kapoor had roped in one of the popular television actors and actresses in each season. The concept of the Ichchadhari Naagin was also a little different and it is already very popular in India.

Naagin 5 went off air

Initially, the season was getting huge attention and was very popular. The onscreen pair of Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra was also getting love from fans. But the season lost viewership. The audience was not able to connect a chord with the show.

Rocky killing Shivangi

In Season 2 climax and the starting of Season 3, Rocky (Karanvir Bohra) murdered Shivangi (Mouni Roy) and she failed to understand the betrayal of her lover. He killed her to take revenge.

Naagin 5 not so popular season, and update on Season 6

Till now season 5 has not been able to meet the expectation of the audience and it also went off air in February this year. The show failed badly on the TRP charts. But it is reported the makers are now planning to return with season 6. Reports also suggest that Rubina Dilaik has been approached for the main lead role. But for the male lead role, the list is long. Fans want to see Parth Samthaan, Aly Goni, Ravi Dubey.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the makers to announce the new season. The supernatural show has its own fan following.

