Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Wedding Photos & Videos LIVE: Couple is now officially married

Actress Sana Makbul, who was seen enjoying the Haldi ceremony of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, has recently shared details about the wedding outfits of Ankita and Vicky. She told exclusively to the Pinkvilla team, "They are wearing Manish Malhotra (outfits) today. It's a customized thing that Manish has made for both of them." The wedding is scheduled to start anytime soon. It will be followed by a grand reception, which will be attended by the couple’s friends from the film and telly world.