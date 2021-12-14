Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Wedding Photos & Videos LIVE: Couple is now officially married
Eijaz Khan took to his social handle and shared the picture with his ladylove Pavitra Punia. Both are looking royal in off white colour traditional attire.
Srishty Rode has been sharing a lot of pictures from the wedding. In the latest one, she is seen with the couple.
Playback singer Aishwarya Bhandari performed at the Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Haldi ceremony. The actress was seen dancing.
Vicky Jain puts vermillion on the forehead of Ankita Lokhande and ties mangalsutra around her neck after the pheras. The lovebirds have now become man and wife.
After exchanging the garlands, the adorable lovebirds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have not started the wedding rituals. The couple is seen taking the pheras around the holy fire. They are surrounded by their friends and family members as they happily start the new phase of their lives.
Finally, the bride and groom have arrived at the venue and we are literally mesmerized by their looks. The couple is seen exchanging garlands as they promise a lifetime of happiness to one another.
It’s happening! #AnkitaLokhande is marrying her boyfriend #VickyJain. Here’s a look at their wedding video#AnkitaLokhande #AnkitaLokhandewedding #VickyJain pic.twitter.com/r5w4dM89wb
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have reached the mandap and shortly the ritual will begin. The couple have also exchanged garland and were seen greeting everyone with folded hands.
Ankita Lokhande is looking stunning in the bridal outfit. She is wearing a golden colour outfit with matching jewelry.
Vicky Jain looked stunning in off white colour sherwani. The baraat reached the venue at around 4: 30 pm. All the baraatis were given a bell as a welcome gift, and they will be given Bhagavad Gita as a return gift. The wedding is expected to start anytime soon.
Here comes the Dulha #AnkitaLokhandewedding #VickyJain #AnkitaLokhande pic.twitter.com/9gRaBi9AYC
Actress Sana Makbul, who was seen enjoying the Haldi ceremony of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, has recently shared details about the wedding outfits of Ankita and Vicky. She told exclusively to the Pinkvilla team, "They are wearing Manish Malhotra (outfits) today. It's a customized thing that Manish has made for both of them." The wedding is scheduled to start anytime soon. It will be followed by a grand reception, which will be attended by the couple’s friends from the film and telly world.
As per the sources of Pinkvilla Team, "We have learnt that there is a wide spread of food laid out for the guests today. “The menu is dominated by Rajasthani cuisine consisting of Gatte Ki Sabji, and a lot more. There is also Paneer Khurchan, Xacuti Paneer, Dahi Wada and Vegetable Noodles. There is also a wide range of sweets to choose from."
Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande shares glimpse of the grand engagement party ahead of the wedding. The couple can be seen much in love as they flaunted their engagement rings. Ankita also shared a mushy caption for beau Vicky Jain, “Once in a while right in the middle of ordinary life love gives us a fairly tale”.
Srishty Rode shared with Pinkvilla, “Vicky and Ankita make a very good pair, they look good together and they are fab dancers. If you have seen any of their clips dancing together, it’s just fab. They compliment each other, they look good together and they have very good compatibility.”
The baraat procession is scheduled to start at around 2 pm. Ankita and Vicky are getting ready for their big day, while the venue is being set up to welcome the bride and the groom. All the pre-wedding functions and the wedding will be conducted at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. The couple had grand Haldi and sangeet ceremonies at the venue yesterday.
Vicky shares a post with ladylove Ankita and Kangana Ranaut as he expresses gratitude for her presence at the pre-wedding function. He wrote in the story post, "Thank you for being part of the celebrations" . Kangana Ranaut had attended the sangeet party and clicked pictures with the to-be-wed couple. She also appreciated the planet size ring of Ankita Lokhande.
Here is the first glimpse of the grand wedding venue of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The wedding will take place at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. The bride and groom will be arriving shortly at the venue, then the wedding rituals will start. All the pre-wedding functions were also conducted at the same venue.
Ekta Kapoor, who is a good friend of the bride to be Ankita Lokhande had shared a post as she gives best wishes to Ankita and Vicky for their wedding day.