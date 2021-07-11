Divyanka Tripathi confirms being approached for Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Talks are in initial stage

Divyanka Tripathi will be next seen in the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Her promo from the show has been already released.

The reports of Bade Acche Lagte Hain's second season have been doing rounds for quite some time. The show’s first season had Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor in the lead role. It received an overwhelming response from the audience, especially the lead pair. And this year, the show has completed 10 years. It dealt with a mature love story of an over-aged married couple. However, now the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has decided to break her silence on the reports and confirmed that she has been approached for the show.

In an interview with ETimes, she said, “Yes, I have been offered the show but everything is under the initial stage. Nothing has been finalised till now. When any new show or a new season is coming up, the production house talks to many actors, so anything to say before is wrong. There is no confirmation on this till now.” Reports have also suggested that actor Nakkul Mehta has been finalised for the main lead role. Earlier, it was .

The actress will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She has just returned from the shooting of the show which was going on in Cape Town. Her last show was Crime Patrol.

Recently, she had also made headlines for replacing Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Reacting to the same, she said that she is not replacing anyone. “I have not been offered the show. I want to tell people not to spread rumours,” she added.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi and Nakuul Mehta to lead in upcoming show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2? Reports

Credits :The Times of India

Share your comment ×