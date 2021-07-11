  1. Home
  2. tv

Divyanka Tripathi confirms being approached for Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Talks are in initial stage

Divyanka Tripathi will be next seen in the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Her promo from the show has been already released.
1477 reads Mumbai Updated: July 11, 2021 05:14 pm
Divyanka Tripathi,Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 Divyanka Tripathi confirms being approached for Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Talks are in initial stage
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The reports of Bade Acche Lagte Hain's second season have been doing rounds for quite some time. The show’s first season had Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor in the lead role. It received an overwhelming response from the audience, especially the lead pair. And this year, the show has completed 10 years. It dealt with a mature love story of an over-aged married couple. However, now the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has decided to break her silence on the reports and confirmed that she has been approached for the show.    

In an interview with ETimes, she said, “Yes, I have been offered the show but everything is under the initial stage. Nothing has been finalised till now. When any new show or a new season is coming up, the production house talks to many actors, so anything to say before is wrong. There is no confirmation on this till now.” Reports have also suggested that actor Nakkul Mehta has been finalised for the main lead role. Earlier, it was Karan Patel

The actress will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She has just returned from the shooting of the show which was going on in Cape Town. Her last show was Crime Patrol. 

Recently, she had also made headlines for replacing Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Reacting to the same, she said that she is not replacing anyone. “I have not been offered the show. I want to tell people not to spread rumours,” she added.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi and Nakuul Mehta to lead in upcoming show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2? Reports

Credits :The Times of India

You may like these
Divyanka Tripathi and Nakuul Mehta to lead in upcoming show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2? Reports
Check out inside PICS of Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya’s fifth marriage anniversary celebration
KKK11’s Rahul Vaidya set to marry Disha Parmar: Divyanka Tripathi, Arshi Khan & others can’t keep calm
KKK11’s Divyanka Tripathi got special treatment from Vivek after taking COVID 19 vaccine shot; Here's proof
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi to Shweta Tiwari; 6 contestants who nailed their athleisure look
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Aditya Singh says Divyanka Tripathi considers him like her brother