Pearl V Puri opts for casual & comfy attire as he steps out in the city; PHOTOS

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Television actor Pearl V Puri had grabbed headlines after he was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in an alleged rape case. He was arrested on June 4 by the Waliv Police and is on bail currently. His arrest news came as a shock for the industry. Many celebrities came out in his support and called all allegations baseless. After coming out the jail, he had also shared a post and thanked everyone including his fans, friends for keeping faith in him.

Today he was spotted in the Lokhandwala area of the city. Pearl opted for a white t-shirt and grey denim. He was seen coming out of a shop with a bag and wearing a mask. It was at the request of the shutterbugs he removed the mask and pose for them. He thanked with folded hands and was seen making his way out. In his post he had mentioned, “Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my nani ma few months back, then on her 17th day I lost my dad post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then its ghastly accusation. Last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother’s cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless. I am still numb.”

Take a look at the photos here:

On his birthday, the actor had decided to celebrate in a simple. He was spotted at an NGO. Pearl had opted for a simple outfit as he exuded charm in a white kurta with jeans. He began his career as a model and appeared in several commercials for various brands like Maruti Ritz, Fair One Cream, Pizza Hut.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

