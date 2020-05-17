Aadat Se Majboor fame Manmeet Grewal commits suicide at Mumbai over pending dues and unemployment

Actor Manmeet Grewal, who featured in shows like Aadat Se Majboor fame Manmeet Grewal commited suicide at his Mumbai residence over unpaid dues and no work due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown,

Manmeet Grewal, who was known for his performance in Sab TV's Aadat Se Majboor, has committed suicide. He also featured in a show called Kuldeepak. The actor bid adieu to the world on Friday night (May 15, 2020) by hanging himself on a ceiling fan. The incident took place at his rented apartment in Khargar (Mumbai), where he lived with his wife. The young actor took the drastic step due to depression. He was was under debt and was also out of work due to the ongoing Coronavirus-infused lockdown.

The actor's wife told the police that Manmeet was under constant stress due to his pending dues and unemployment. According to the police, the actor was suffering from as he owed people money. Many of his projects were stalled due to the lockdown. He had recently got married to Ravindra Kaur, and his family stays in Punjab. Ajit Kamble from the Kharghar police station told Mumbai Mirror that Manmeet's wife was cooking dinner in the kitchen. At that time, the actor went to the bedroom and hanged himself from the ceiling fan with a dupatta.

ALSO READ: Crime Patrol fame Shafique Ansari passes away at 52 due to thoracic cancer; CINTAA expresses condolences

When Manmeet's wife heard the noise of a chair falling, she went to the bedroom found her husband hanging from the fan. He was soon rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead. His wife revealed to the police that he was in severe stress as many of his upcoming projects, including a web series and some commercials, were on hold.

Manjit Singh Rajput, Manmeet's friend, and a producer told ABP news that the actor was facing financial issues for several days. He had taken a loan of several lakhs for both, personal and professional reasons. But, he was unable to repay the borrowed money as he had no work during the lockdown. His financial crunch led him to take this big step.

May his soul rest in peace and the actor's family gets the strength to deal with his loss.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×