Aahat, Mano Ya Na Mano to Fear Files: Horror TV shows that you can revisit during Coronavirus lockdown

As COVID 19 spreads rampantly, people have been advised to stay indoors. If you want to drive away your boredom, here are some spooky horror TV shows that you can binge-watch during quarantine.

While we all were expecting to finally step out of our house, today morning, PM Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown. Yes, now we'll all have to follow the stay-at-home policy until May 3, 2020. There's no doubt that it is a piece of saddening news, but what is good for us, needs to be done, without any questions. Don't worry, we're sailing in the same boat as you! Work from home, staying indoors and not doing anything great on weekends has been tiring and testing patience. But, we're going to collectively battle the Coronavirus pandemic.

Most of us are hooked to re-runs of popular daily soap dramas, while others are binge-watching Netflix shows. But, what if we tell you there's something more interesting that you can revisit during quarantine and have a blast! What do you ask? Well, we're talking about Indian TV Horror shows. Yes, Indian TV shows have many more things other than saas-bahu dramas, and one of its gems is the horror-thriller series. Perhaps, this is the best time to explore some old hair-raising horror shows with petrifying creatures creeping through the shadows, sinking their claws into your eyeballs and making it harder for you to look on to the screens straight! With cakey makeup, furniture flying through rooms, and disfigured bodies, horror shows on Indian TV were made only to give you some nightmares. We're not exaggerating, but horror isn’t really about making it easy on the participants, right?

So, if you are bored catching up on new shows and just want an unusual change, here are seven best horror shows that you can count on for the 'Kick and thrill'. Well, they will surely make you sit back on the couch and cuff hard on our blankets in fear. So, you need to make your hearts strong before you jump into this 'pool of horror.'

7 best horror show on Indian TV that you can watch to drive away your quarantine blues:

1. Zee Horror Show

This happens to be the first-ever horror show to entertain the Indian TV audience. Helmed and presented by the Ramsay Brothers, the classic horror series kick-started in 1993. It spanned for around 4 years and came to an end in 1997. It had short stories that ran as 4 to 5 episodes. Being the first of its kind, the grabbed many eyeballs and reached high levels of popularity. Archana Puran Singh, Javed Khan, and Ajinkya Deo were some popular faces that put on their horror masks.

For anyone who has watched the show, we will still remember some episodes like Raat, Chehre Pe Chehra and Jeevan Mrityu for the intense performances by the cast. The show was loved so much that on public demand, many of its episodes were re-run. It affected many people's lives and they were afraid of sleeping with the lights off.

2. Aahat

If you ask someone to name the best horror show, many would promptly reply 'Aahat'. Yes, that's the power of this show. It has become synonymous with horror shows for many. It is touted to be the best horror series on Indian Television. Its spooky story-line and frightening background score still send chills down our spine.

Its scary background music still haunts us. Created by B.P the show premiered in 1995, it ran for many years and almost has 6 seasons. After so many re-runs, the last season was aired in 2015. It is the longest-running horror show aired on TV ever. Initially, it began as an episodic thriller, but after its massive popularity, it turned into an out-an-out horror show. It explored all the facets of paranormal activities and starred B'Town actors like Om Puri, Mandira Bedi, Tom Alter, and Ashutosh Rana.

3. Woh

Do you remember the Joker with his sinister laughter? Well, if you haven't watched it yet, you've surely missed out on many good things in your childhood. It was so scary that most of us almost peed in our pants (not kidding!). An adaptation of Stephen's King's 'IT', Woh first aired on Zee TV in 1998. It was based on the life of seven teenagers, who tried to battle an evil spirit called ‘Woh. The ghost created menace in the city of Panchgani by abducting and killing children. While the mystical show introduced Shreyas Talpade as a child artist, director Ashutosh Gowarikar also had played a pivotal role.

4. Fear Files

Fear Files...Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein was yet another gripping TV thriller on paranormal activities. With two seasons, the show aired between 2012 and 2014, on weekends. Each episode had a new story revolving around some supernatural activity. Not only did it bring to us such eerie incidents, but also investigated them. The ensemble cast included Rahul Verma Rajput, Sheetal Dabholkar, and Sameer Dharmadhikari. Just as the name sounds, it was a spine-tingling watch that presented twisted truths of life.

5. Ssshhhh...Koi Hai

Another series that most of us are familiar with, Ssshh...Koi Hai. The horror-thriller series started in 2001 and ran for three successful seasons ending in 2010. Based on fictional stories, it revolved around demons. However, later to make a little friendly to kids, ghost-buster Vikraal was introduced in season two (Sssssh Fir Koi Hai). The ghosts, ghouls, goblins, zombies, and haunted houses were extremely convincing and influencing. Despite being scared, many of us watched it religiously for its suspense and mystery.

6. Mano Ya Na Mano

When TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor stepped into the 'world of bhoots', everyone took the backseat. Yes, at the very beginning of her career, the mother of saas-bahu dramas, made Mano Ya Na Mano. Inspired by Ripley's Believe It Or Not, and hosted by none other than Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.

It gave us a glimpse of the uncanny real-life incidents that occurred across the country and successfully wreaked havoc in our minds. Well, it so happens to be that this show inspired Ekta to make supernatural series like Kawach and Nazar.

7. Raat Hone Ko Hai

Raat Hone Ko Hai was a show that gave us all sleepless nights. The show was appreciated for its story-line, thriller appeal, and special effects. The series is based on supernatural and paranormal fiction. The episodes were quite realistic with zombies, ghosts, evil spirits, phantoms, possessed entities, witches and black magicians, creating spine-chilling situations. Each episode was like a mini film with a different story and star cast. So, which show are you going to binge-watch during quarantine? Also, if we have missed any masterpiece, let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

