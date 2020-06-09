Aalisha Panwar disappointed with Meri Gudiya going off air; Says ‘I will miss my time on the sets’

As Meri Gudiya is set to go off air, Aalisha Panwar expressed her emotions about the show getting axed due to COVID 19 crisis.

As the television producers are gearing up to resume shooting post the permission given by Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government, there are certain shows which might not see the light of the day post lockdown. The list of shows like Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, Naagin 4 etc which has been axed during the COVID 19 lockdown, has new entrant as Star Bharat’s Meri Gudiya is also going off air. The news was confirmed by lead actress Aalisha Panwar who has been heartbroken with the show getting axed.

Talking about the same, the actress asserted that the team was gearing to shoot for the show post the lockdown. However, giving the current crisis, Meri Gudiya has been pulled off. Aalisha also emphasised while the team got to work for just 50 episodes, she will her time on the sets and will cherish the memories she created while working with the team.

“It was disheartening but then whatever happens, happens for a good reason and I’ll always cherish my memories of working with this team. It was wonderful and a different experience to work for the entire team, as I got an opportunity to be part of a show that belonged to the fantasy-supernatural genre. The sad thing is when we were shooting the last day before lockdown was announced we didn’t even know it was our last day on the set. But the good thing is we got a chance to celebrate 50 episodes together. I will miss my time on the sets of Meri Gudiya,” Aalisha was quoted saying in a report published in Times of India.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Not money, the REAL reason why Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Vijayendra's Naagin 4 will meet haste end

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×