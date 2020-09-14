Aamir Ali captures his 'life in one frame' as she shares a cute PHOTO of his mother adoring his baby girl Arya

Aamir Ali posted an adorable picture of his mother and daughter on social media, and fans cannot stop gushing over it. The photo speaks volumes of grandmother and granddaughter love. Take a look.

On August 30, Aamir Ali left everyone speechless as he posted the first adorable pictures of his daughter Arya Ali. Yes, the actor surprised everyone as he introduced his little angel to the world on as she turned one year old. It was the first time that Aamir confirmed being a father, and left everyone awestruck with a loving post. Not only his fans but also his friends were left mesmerized by baby Arya and they showered the little munchkin with loads of love.

Aamir's marriage with wife Sanjeeda Shaikh is going through a rough patch, and reportedly the couple is staying separately. Things might not be going great in Aamir's married life, but the actor is making the most of his time with his mother and daughter. Recently, Aamir shared an adorable picture on his Instagram handle and it has got everyone going 'awww.' The actor shared a cute photo of his mother adoring his daughter with a sweet note, and it is too cute to miss.

In the photo, Aamir's mother is seen holding baby Arya in her arms, and she just cannot see to take her eyes off the little one. With this awe-inspiring photo, Aamir wrote a heartwarming caption, 'My life in one frame.' Baby Arya looks cute as a button as she dolled up in a beautiful white lehenga with red and yellow flowers on it and a matching hairband. Her grandmom is i seen cuddling and adoring her. The photo speaks volumes of grandmother and granddaughter love.

Within moments his fans and friends from the industry poured love on Aamir's post. Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Rahul Vaidya, Gautam Rode, Sonal Chauhan, Siddharth P Malhotra, Aamna Sharif, among others commented on the post.

Meanwhile, Aamir Ali celebrated his birthday on September 1, and Sanjeeda Shaikh penned a sweet birthday note for him. Sharing a picture of Aamir, Sanjeeda wrote, 'Happy birthday, will always wish for your happiness.' What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comment section below.

