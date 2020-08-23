Aamir Ali claps back at people who questioned him for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi: For me, God is one

Aamir Ali gave a befitting reply to social media users who attacked him seeking Bappa's worship and celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Here's what he had to say.

Aamir Ali came under the scanner of the troll army recently as he visited choreographer-director Remo D'Souza's house to seek Ganpati Bappa's blessings on the pious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Aamir took to his Instagram handle to share some pictures and videos as he prayed and bowed down to Lord Ganesha at Remo's home to celebrate the festival. While many fans showered love on the actor, there were several who questioned and objected him praying to Bappa based on his religion.

Social media users commented on his post asking him how could he celebrate Ganesh Utsav being a Muslim, and even schooled him for disobeying his religion. The actor clapped by at the people who pointed fingers at him being a part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and doubting his religious beliefs. The actor gave a befitting reply and clarified that he believes and respects all religions equally. He wrote, 'For me, God is one. I may pray to Allah, a friend of mine to Ganesha and another to Jesus!'

He continued, 'It is all about respecting each other’s beliefs, embracing the learnings of various religions and spreading love, peace, and positivity! We have a deadly virus and a pandemic to fight as a world, let’s not break ourselves by fighting within.'

Take a look at Aamir's visit to Remo's house for Ganesh Utsav celebrations:

Many supported him for spreading positivity around and lauded him for his reply. Aamir is known for his roles in well-known TV shows Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kya Dill Mein Hai, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Nach Baliye 4, and F.I.R.

