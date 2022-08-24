Aamir Ali on daughter Ayra staying with Sanjeeda Shaikh: 'I have always maintained a dignified silence...'

Actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh are among the popular names in the entertainment industry. After years of courtship, Sanjeeda and Aamir tied the knot in the year 2012. The duo had been married for nearly nine years and they have a baby girl together, Ayra Ali. However, this year in January, it was reported by Hindustan Times that the two have been divorced and Sanjeeda had gotten custody of their two-year-old daughter Ayra.

Now in a recent chat with Bombay Times, Aamir recently opened up on his broken marriage with Sanjeeda Shaikh and also spoke about him not being allowed to meet his daughter Ayra. Aamir revealed that it was extremely difficult for him to overcome his failed marriage and was shaken completely after it fell apart. Further, he shared that he has always been a happy soul and never believed in giving up. He further said that he has no ill feelings for anyone and only wishes the best for his ex.

Aamir also said that everything happens for a reason, and everyone ought to be happy. He says, "If COVID-19 can strike us, anything can happen. Relationships ka tootna toh phir bahut chhoti baat hoti hai. During the pandemic, I got a lot of time to introspect. I started looking at the positives, be it from COVID-19 or my failed relationship. I learnt to move on". When asked Aamir if he is in touch with Sanjeeda after their divorce, the actor denied it and said that they are not in touch.

Reacting to the report of him not being allowed to meet his daughter Ayra, who will turn three on August 30, for the past 10 months he says, “It’s a sensitive topic and I don’t wish to talk about it". Aamir also said that he doesn't want to play any cards and shares that unfortunately, a man is always blamed. He also said that he has always maintained a dignified silence on matters related to his personal life.

Adding more to this, Aamir shared that he has spent so many years with Sanjeeda, and she deserves respect. He shared that he is sure that Ayra is being taken care of in the best way possible, and he only has immense love for her.

On the work front, Aamir and Sanjeeda participated in the Season 3 of the dance reality show Nach Baliye and bagged the first prize. They both have worked in several TV serials. Aamir Ali has worked in FIR, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Kya Dil Mein Hain, etc. Sanjeeda was seen in Kya Hoga Nimmo ka, Piya Ka Ghar Pyaara Lage among others.

