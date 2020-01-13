Aamir Ali OPENS UP about differences with wife Sanjeeda Shaikh; Says 'All is Good'

Aamir Ali has finally opened up about having problems in his married life and his differences with wife Sanjeeda Shaikh. Here's what he said.

Television couple Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali have been in the news for quite sometime now, and for all the wrong reasons. Apparently, they are facing problems in their love paradise. Yes, Aamir and Sanjeeda's marriage has hit the rocks and they are going through matrimonial issues. Reportedly, the couple have not been living with each other for the past few days. Not only this, the news of the couple having a 4-month-old baby girl also came as a shocker to many. Now, that the two are living separately, Sanjeeda, being the mother is taking care of their surrogate child.

Even after so many speculations, the couple did not come out in the open to give any clarifications about it. But, recently when Pinkvilla messaged Aamir regarding the rumours about his differences with Sanjeeda, he replied saying, 'All is good.' Yes, the actor has squashed all the sepculations and clarified that everything is well between them. However, there has been no clarification from Sanjeeda's side yet. But, we hope that the cute couple sort out all their differences (if any) and get back together happily.

On a similar note, Sanjeeda and Aamir tied the knot back in the year 2012. The couple has never been a part of any controversy and mostly chooses to remain away from the limelight. The duo has worked together in daily soaps and music videos which have left their fans in awe. They had also taken part in the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye back in 2007 and were among the most popular contestants. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

