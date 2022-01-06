Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh get divorced after being separated for several years

One of the much-loved couples of the small screen, actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh have now got divorced. While Aamir and Sanjeeda never addressed their split, a report by Hindustan Times confirm that the couple did not intend to officially announce their judicial separation either. The two have been married for nearly nine years and they have a baby girl together, Ayra Ali. After years of courtship, the actor couple had tied the knot in 2012.

A report by Hindustan Times quoted a source close to the couple. The source said that it’s been approximately nine months since the divorce papers came through. “They have moved on in their respective lives. Both of them are extremely private, and thus didn’t wish to give out any official statement about the divorce,” said the source.

Hindustan Times also reported that Sanjeeda has got custody of their two-year-old daughter Ayra, and the toddler is apparently living in her paternal house after the divorce.

On being approached for comments, both Sanjeeda and Aamir have neither denied nor confirmed the divorce. Shaikh, however, mentions, “I just want to make my child proud.”

As for Ali, without revealing much, he shared “I wish Sanjeeda all the happiness.”

Several reports surfaced in the year 2020 revealed about the couple’s marriage hitting a rough patch. It was reported that the two were living separately. In the wake of those rumours, it was also revealed that the pair had a four-month-old surrogate baby. Aamir and Sanjeeda have never addressed the speculations around their separation.

Also read: Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali: From dating, marriage to separation; Timeline of the couple's relationship