Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh open up for the first time post divorce; FIR actor wishes well for child, ex-wife

One of the most-loved couples of the TV industry, actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh recently got divorced. The two had been married for nearly nine years and they have a baby girl together, Ayra Ali. After years of courtship, the actor couple had tied the knot in the year 2012. A report by Hindustan Times confirmed that the couple did not intend to officially announce their judicial separation either. Now, they both have broken their silence on the news.

According to the Times of India, the former couple spoke briefly about their divorce. The FIR actor said, “I would not want to comment on any news that is out. I just want to keep it simple and clean. I only wish well for Sanjeeda and my little one.” While, the Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka actress said, “I would not want to comment on this. I am just focusing on making my child feel proud of my work and that will happen soon.”

According to a report, Sanjeeda got custody of their two-year-old daughter Ayra, and the toddler is living in her paternal house after the divorce. Some reports also suggested that the couple’s marriage had hit the rough patch in the year 2020.

On the work front, Aamir and Sanjeeda had participated in season 3 of the dance reality show Nach Baliye and bagged the first prize. They both have worked in several TV serials. Aamir Ali has worked in FIR, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Kya Dil Mein Hain, etc. Sanjeeda was seen in Kya Hoga Nimmo ka, Piya Ka Ghar Pyaara Lage among others.

