Aamir Ali & Sanjeeda Sheikh to Hiten Tejwani & Gauri Pradhan: Celebs who fell in love on sets of their show

Love! It is one of the most beautiful feelings in the world and the cupid can strike you anytime and anywhere. In fact, we have often heard of co-workers falling in love with each other. Interestingly, this is quite common in the showbiz world and our television industry is brimming with reel life couple who found love on the sets and became real life partners. The most popular couple on the list is Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan who are seen playing the role of Naira and Kartik respectively in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

While their onscreen chemistry has always been a thing in the tinselvile, Shivangi and Mohsin have been dating each other for a while now and are going strong with their relationship. In fact, the couple is a rage among the audience and fans never get enough of their charm. Just like Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, there are several other couples in the telly world who went on to become real life couple from just being serial lovers. Here’s a list of popular reel to real life jodis:

Dipik Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

When Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were roped in to play Simar and Prem in Sasural Simar Ka, little did the two know that this show will change their life forever. While their onscreen jodi was a big hit among the audience, Dipika and Shoaib fell in love while shooting for the show. The couple tied the knot in 2018 after dating each other for a while and are now making the most of their life together.

and Asha Negi

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani have been one of the most talked about couple of television industry these days. The couple had met while shooting for the show Pavitra Rishta and were soon head over heels in love with each other. And while fans love to see them together, much to everyone’s surprise Rithvik and Asha parted ways recently after dating each other for six years.

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan

If there is one couple in telly world that never fails to give serious relationship goals to couples, it has to be Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan. The two had their first collaboration in Sony TV’s Kutumb and their love-hate relationship was the talk of the town in no time. In fact, Hiten and Gauri were also seen romancing each other in Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and as the love blossomed, they tied the knot in April 2004.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh

They are touted to be one of the most good looking couples in the industry and there are no second thoughts about it. In fact, Aamir and Sanjeeda are known to have a fairy tale love story. The two started as best friends and ended up falling for each other. Aamir and Sanjeeda have won hearts with their chemistry in shows like Kya Dill Mein Hai, and Ek Hasina Thi and tied the knot in March 2012.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

Ravi and Sargun won a million hearts with their performance in 12/24 Karol Bagh. The duo had met each other for the first time during their respective screen tests for the show and was seen playing husband wife in the family drama. Ravi and Sargun had hit off immediately and began dating each other soon. However, it was during their stint on Nach Baliye 5 that Ravi proposed Sargun on national television and the couple tied the knot in December 2013.

Vivek Dahiya and

Divyanka Tripathi has been the dream girl of the telly world and her performance in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is admired by everyone. Interestingly, after dating Ssharad Malhotra for almost a decade, Divyanka found her solace in her YHM co-star Vivek Dahiya and the two clicked instantly. Although it wasn’t love at first sight for them, their compatibility paved the way for their lover and they got married in a grand ceremony in 2016.

and Nandish Sandhu

Rashami Desai, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13, has been making the headlines for her love life for quite some time now. While the actress recently called it quits with , did you know she was earlier married to her Uttaran co-star Nandish Sandhu? Yes, you read it right. The couple had found love in each other in the sets of Uttaran. Although they kept their love affair under the wraps for a while, they confirmed it later and tied the knot in 2012. However, Rashami and Nandish’s love story was short lived as they parted ways in 2016.

