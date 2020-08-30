Aamir Ali shares FIRST adorable PHOTOS with daughter Arya as she turns one; Says 'She kept me strong & going'

Aamir Ali took to his social media handle to share the first pictures with his baby girl Arya Ali as the little munchkin turns one year old. The dotting father penned down a heartwarming post for his daughter.

Aamir Ali took the internet by a 'huge' surprise as he shared some adorable pictures with his baby girl 'Arya Ali.' Yes, just a few moments back, the actor posted some awe-inspiring photos with his daughter, sending happy waves around. This is the first time that Aamir has ever confirmed that he is father to a little angel, and introduced 'Arya Ali' to the world. It looks like he chose to reveal this 'good news' to fans as it is a 'special day' for Aamir. Arya is celebrating her first birthday today (August 30, 2020), and the dotting father cannot keep calm.

He shared his first pictures with Arya as she turns one year old, and fans cannot stop gushing over this cute father-daughter duo. In the photos, Aamir is seen delicately holding baby Arya in his arms, as he warmly embraces her. While Arya's full is not visible, but the smile on Aamir's face speaks volumes of his happiness. With these aww-dorable first photos, Aamir also penned a heartwarming note for Ayra and expressed how blessed to have her in his life.

The actor expressed, 'I did not know angel’s look like, until I saw her exactly a year back. My little girl from heaven had come down to earth. I did not believe in love at first sight, until I saw her de first time. So much has happened this one year, my chota sa jaan kept me strong and going. My love, my jaan completes one year - Ayra Ali.'

Take a look at Aamir's post here:

Within moments of Aamir sharing this happy news and confirming his baby, blessings and love started pouring from all over. While his fans were left awestruck with the cuteness in the pictures, Aamir's friends from the industry Aamna Sharif, Karishma Tanna and others showered loved. While Aamna wished Arya a happy birthday, Karishma went 'awww.'

Earlier in January 2020, media reports of Aamir and Sanjeeda Shaikh having a four-month-old baby girl were doing the rounds. According to reports, the couple had opted for surrogacy. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

