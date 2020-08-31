  1. Home
Aamir Ali shares FIRST glimpse of daughter; Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Krystle D'Souza & others pour blessings

Aamir Ali shared the first glimpse of his daughter Arya yesterday on social media as she celebrated her first birthday. Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Krystle D'Souza and many others from the Telly world showered their love and blessings on the baby girl. Take a look.
Aamir Ali, for the very first time yesterday (August 30, 2020), introduced his daughter 'Arya Ali' to the world and left everyone awestruck. The actor shared the first glimpse of his baby girl on a special occasion as the little girl, turned one year old. Yes, it was Aamir's daughter Arya's first birthday yesterday, and he chose the day to share the first pictures with her on social media. The dotting father also penned down a heart-touching note expressing his feelings on embracing parenthood and holding her little angel in his arms. 

The actor mentioned that he did not believe in the concept of 'love at first sight' before baby Arya had come to earth from heaven. Further, hinting towards the up and downs in his life, Aamir stated that Arya's arrival in his life has kept him strong and going in life, despite the many hurdles. As soon as Aamir introduced his little munchkin with adorable pictures on Instagram, people welcomed her with open arms, and were left surprised with this 'happy news.' 

ALSO READ: Aamir Ali claps back at people who questioned him for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi: For me, God is one

Fans poured in their love and blessings to the father-daughter duo, and Aamir's friends from the industry also shared their good wishes. Mouni Roy, Aamna Sharif, Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali, Shamita Shetty, Karishma Tanna, Remo D'Souza, Krystle D'Souza, Jaswir Kaur, Arjun Bijlani, Anita Hassanandani, Himansh Kohli and Hiten Tejwani among several others blessed Aamir's baby girl and wished her a 'happy birthday.' 

Mouni commented, 'OMG (Oh My God), Congratulations. All my love and blessings to the little one. Touchwood,' while Krystle and Arti were all hearts. Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Aamna wrote, 'Happy Birthday my little Arya,' while Arjun commented, 'God Bless her.' 

Take a look at Aamir's first pictures with his baby girl here: 

ALSO READ: Aamir Ali shares FIRST adorable PHOTOS with daughter Arya as she turns one; Says 'She kept me strong & going'

Credits :Instagram

