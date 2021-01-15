Aamir Ali shares photos with a mystery girl clicked at a beach; Leaves fans guessing if she is Sanjeeda Shaikh

Aamir Ali has recently shared some romantic picture with a mystery girl on his Instagram handle and left his fans wondering whether she is his estranged wife, Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Actor Aamir Ali, who loves to keep his fans entertained with various interesting posts, has shared a few candid pictures of him along with a mystery girl and left his fans guessing whether she is his estranged wife, Sanjeeda Shaikh. In the pictures, the face of the girl has not been revealed. However, the duo can be seen enjoying the beautiful waves of the sea and giving us major beach vacation goals. Aamir Ali can be seen donning a loose blue shirt paired with rugged denim while the mystery girl is wearing yellow shorts and a red top.

Going by the look, the girl seems to be none other than Aamir’s estranged wife Sanjeeda. To increase fans’ curiosity, Aamir captioned the post as "Shhhhhh...." Soon, his best friend Aamna Sharif dropped a red heart emoticon on this post while actress Gizele Thakral wrote, “The red haired girl...congrats”. His friend Ayaz Khan asked him if there is something that Aamir needs to update him about. Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'souza also wrote, "Arey??????"

For the uninitiated, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh have separated mutually now but they are yet to file for the divorce. They were married for eight years and also have a daughter named, Ayra together.

Recently, while speaking with Pinkvilla, Sanjeeda revealed why quarantine days were a blessing for her. She said, “Completely new experience. I stay with my mother, so you know I have seen her the way she has brought me up. I am trying to do my bit as a mother and I am thoroughly enjoying.”

Meanwhile, Sanjeeda Shaikh is currently in Goa, and she is also sharing several alluring pictures from her beach vacation.

Credits :Aamir Ali Instagram

