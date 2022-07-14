Aamir Khan gets spotted on the sets of Amitabh Bachchan's show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14; PICS

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the most popular and highly awaited quiz show is coming back on TV soon. The general knowledge-based show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is loved for his entertaining and amusing hosting skills. It offers an opportunity for the common people to earn a huge amount as a cash prize. Kaun Banega Crorepati has also been graced by numerous celebrities over the years.

Big B has started shooting for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and seems like the first actor to appear on the show will be Aamir Khan. Today, Mr. perfectionist aka Aamir Khan was spotted on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. The actor was kind enough to greet the paparazzi before sitting in his car. Aamir looked smart in a casual outfit. It seems like one of the episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati will be graced by Aamir to promote his film Laal Singh Chaddha.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of 'Forrest Gump'. The film will is slated to be released on August 11.

Speaking about Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan has hosted 12 successful seasons of the quiz show and the 14th season will return soon on the screens. However, the premiere date of the show is not yet announced by the channel.

