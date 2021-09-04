Aamir Khan received first fan letter for ‘Rangeela’ from costar Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar starred alongside in the 1995 release ‘Rangeela’. The film was directed by Ram Gopal Varma and also starred Jackie Shroff in a supporting role. Urmila recently appeared on the show Dance Deewane 3 and spoke about writing a fan letter to Aamir after seeing his performance while dubbing the film. Urmila mentioned that she loved Aamir’s performance and wrote in the letter that he will get a lot of awards for the film. He was also nominated in the Best Actor category at the Filmfare Awards that year. However, he lost it to for his performance in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

While appearing as the guest on the show, Urmila spoke about the fan letter and said, “Very few people know that when I was dubbing for Rangeela, I watched Aamir's performance and I was stunned. I wrote him a letter in which I wrote, 'You'll get many letters after this performance and you'll get awards as well. But this will be the first fan letter you'll get”. Urmila was praising a contestant for his performance when she shared the anecdote. Aamir received tremendous praise for his performance in the film from audiences and critics alike.

Aamir will be next seen in the mega venture ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which has been under production for quite some time. Aamir has shot for the film in multiple locations including Ladakh along with Naga Chaitanya. Aamir will be co-starring in the film along with Kareena Kapoor. The venture is directed by Advait Chandan, who has previously helmed Secret Superstar.

