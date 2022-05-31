Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan says ‘family support provides strength’ as he hails her TV debut

Star Plus is launching its new show Banni Chow Home Delivery which is about the journey of a strong and fierce girl, Banni who runs a food delivery business. It is shown that she cooks home-cooked meals for folks who have moved to the city in quest of a steady salary but miss their family's cooking. Talented actress Ulka Gupta will be playing this role and bringing the character to life.

The show features some incredible actors who are all perfectly cast in their roles. Amongst them, Nikhat Khan Hegde has been cast as the sister of Rajendra Chawla aka Dadaji on the show. Fans are excited to see Nikhat's acting on screen as she makes her television debut. She is the real-life sister of the famous and talented Aamir Khan. He took to Twitter to wish her sister Nikhat Khan Hegde, Shashi Sumeet productions, and the whole team of Banni Chow Home Delivery all the very best for their new adventure.

He wrote, "My very best wishes to Nikhat Hegde, @ShashiSumeet and their entire team for the launch of their new show '#BanniChowHomeDelivery' that launches tonight at 9 pm on @StarPlus and @DisneyPlusHS. Looking forward to watching it with my family. Love. Aamir."

Nikhat happily responded to him saying, "I've received a lot of wishes from my near and dear ones. There is always positivity when your family supports you as it gives you strength. I'm excited about my role and I think it's the perfect debut for me on small screens. I hope to exceed all their expectations and keep growing as my role in the show progresses."

Nikhat Khan Hegde is a very talented actor just like her brother Aamir, we can't wait to see her on small screens spreading her aura and magic as always.

Banni Chow Home Delivery will be airing every Monday to Saturday at 9 pm, only on Star Plus.

