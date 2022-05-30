Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan all set to make her TV debut with Banni Chow Home Delivery

Bollywood's perfectionist Aamir Khan's producer-sister Nikhat Khan is all geared up to make her television debut with the upcoming show 'Banni Chow Home Delivery.' The daily soap features Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in lead roles where the former plays the character of an orphan, who cooks and delivers food door-to-door for a living. On the other hand, Pravisht plays the role of a mentally challenged character, Yuvaan, who is extremely fond of music.

Nikhat Khan's stint as a producer

Nikhat Khan is a film producer, who has now forayed into TV. As a producer, she is behind some superhit and cult films, namely, 'Lagaan,' 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' and 'Tum Mere Ho', among others. For the unversed, Aamir and Nikhat's father, Tahir Hussain directed the film, 'Tum Mere Ho.'

About Banni Chow Home Delivery

Apart from Ulka Gupta, Pravisht Mishra, and Nikhat Khan, 'Banni Chow Home Delivery' also features several other actors like Rajendra Chawla, Harsh Vashisht, Vishal Puri, Parvati Sehgal, Ayush Anand, and Pooja Singh as the supporting cast. The show is an adaptation of the Bengali daily soap, 'Khukumoni Home Delivery.' This drama is a major hit among the Bengali audience. It remains to be seen if Ulka's show manages to strike the right chord with the audience in the Hindi belt states.

After 'Jhansi Ki Rani,' Ulka Gupta is back on TV after a hiatus of six years. Speaking to IANS about her comeback on TV, she said, "It was a completely natural process that I let myself flow with. After doing a couple of movies in Bollywood and down south, 'Banni Chow Home Delivery' was one of the right opportunities I decided to make my comeback with." For the unversed, she was seen in a few Bollywood and regional films too. Her character in 'Simmba' as Ranveer's sister was praised by the audience.

Coming back to her TV show, 'Banni Chow Home Delivery,' it will go on air from May 30 - every Monday to Saturday at 9 PM.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Chetna Pande says ‘I am doing this show for my father’; Appreciates host Rohit Shetty