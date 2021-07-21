Aamna Sharif reveals her Eid celebration plan, says ‘This is the one day I get into the kitchen to cook’

Aamna Sharif, in a recent interview, unveiled her plans to celebrate Eid 2021 amidst the ongoing pandemic. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star details how celebrating the festival has changed due to the ongoing crisis situation.

Actor Aamna Sharif has revealed her Eid celebration plans amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Although the actor misses huge family get-togethers, the spirit of the festival hasn't diminished a bit for her. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star is planning to celebrate the occasion with close family and friends this year. Talking about the same, Aamna told the Times of India, “This is the one day I definitely get into the kitchen to cook traditional delicacies like biryani and sheer Khurma. I start my day with prayers and after that, I straight away head to the kitchen to cook. For years now, this has been the one ritual that I have been following on Eid.”

Aamna further went on to highlight how Eid celebrations have become slightly different owing to the lockdown. The diva misses going out on the festival day to greet her friends and relatives. “I really miss meeting them and having a meal with them. Eid was always about being together, so sometimes they would come over and that’s how we celebrated. Now all this has changed,” Aamna noted.

During the same interaction, the actor also travelled down memory lane and reminisced about celebrating Eid from her childhood days. “As a kid I would get up early, get dressed and would look forward to getting eidi from all our family members and relatives. I would always collect and save my eidi to buy something nice, so it used to be very special for me. We would spend the day with cousins, friends and, of course, food was always an important part of celebrations. My mother would cook biryani and sheer khurma, and we would have a meal together,” she concluded. On the work front, Aamna last essayed the role of an antagonist in the daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. she is currently gearing to to mark her digital debut with the psychological crime drama, Damaged 3.

Credits :Times of India

