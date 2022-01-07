Aanchal Goswami on playing a double role in Rishton Ka Manjha: I'm still honing the art

Television actress Aanchal Goswami has expressed her joy on getting the opportunity of playing a double role in the show 'Rishton Ka Manjha'.

Talking about her double role, Aanchal, who plays Diya and Pihu in the show, says: "I must say that I am having a lot of fun playing Pihu's character. While I love portraying the idealistic and optimistic Diya, it is great to change things up from time to time. With Pihu, I've got the liberty to open up and behave in a slightly different way."

"Her way of talking, her chemistry with Arjun, and her dialogues are quite different, and I keep improvising them because Pihu is a desi girl, who doesn't have any regard for restrictions."

In the current episode, Arjun (Krushal Ahuja) and Diya (Aanchal Goswami) get married. Though things changed after their marriage as Arjun started observing several changes in Diya.

The reality is he is not staying with real Diya, but her doppelganger, Pihu. Arjun is still not aware of this truth.

The actress goes on saying how she is still learning to switch from one character to another.

"While it has been fun playing two characters for 'Rishton Ka Manjha', I'm still honing the art of switching from one character to the other, especially with both of them being opposite.

"But I am truly happy that I got this opportunity, which is so diverse and allows me to showcase my talent," added the 'Bepannah' actress.

'Rishton Ka Manjha' airs on Zee TV.

