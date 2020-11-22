Aap Ke Aa Jane Se fame Leena Acharya passes away due kidney failure

Television actress Leena Acharya, who is known for her stint in shows like, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, has died due to kidney failure. Heartfelt tributes have poured in for the late actress.

Popular Television actress Leena Acharya has passed away on Saturday due to kidney failure. The actress is best known for her stint in shows like Seth Ji, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Meri Hanikarak Biwi and web show Class of 2020. She was also seen in the film Hichki.

Worship Khanna, who essayed the role of Leena’s son in Seth Ji, quashed the rumours of the actress dying due to COVID-19 and revealed that she was suffering from kidney ailment for past one and half years. The leading daily ETimes quoted him as saying, “The actress was suffering from kidney ailment for past one and half years. Her mother donated her kidney a while back, but she didn’t survive.” He added that he knew she had health issues in 2015 and was surviving on one kidney and working. “She had suffered many health ailments in between and in past four months her health had deteriorated a lot. She was an experienced actor and I will remember her forever,” he told the leading daily.

Further, while recalling the working days with her, Khanna asserted that back in 2015 he got the chance to work with the late actress, adding that he shared a great bond with her and used to call her “Maeri instead of Maa.”

He shared, “Being a bachelor staying alone in Mumbai, she would get food for me and say ‘Betu khana kha le’. She was a very fun loving person.”

Leena Acharya’s sudden demise has left the television industry heartbroken. Her Class of 2020 actor Rohan Mehra took to his Instagram stories to pay his respects and shared a picture with late actress. He wrote, “Rest in peace @leena_acharya20 ma’am. Last year this time we were shooting for Class of 2020. Will miss you.”

Credits :ETimes

