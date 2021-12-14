Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha to Bawara Dil: TV shows of 2021 whose titles are inspired by Bollywood songs

2021 saw many new shows, with the old ones going off-air due to ab reasons. With the new shows releasing, the viewers were treated with some fresh and entertaining concepts. They struck a chord immediately with the audience and became their favorites. Well, and what's catchy is the shows and their titles. The names that are inspired by Bollywood songs are often very catchy and you can't forget that, even if you forget the plot of the show. Here are some of the popular shows of 2021 whose title was inspired by Bollywood songs.

Ishk Par Zor Nahi- The show was a mini-series that features the young love story of Ahaan and Ishqi, played by Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal respectively. The show was highly popular for its quirky content and entertaining twists.

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha- The show features the unique love story of couple Darsh and Nandini, in which a simple girl marries a blind man.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali- The show features a different kind of love story of a widow and a rich businessman. The show features the actor Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar.

Bawara Dil- The show revolves around two strong personalities Siddhi and Shiva, as they have innate hatred towards each other. The couple gets married to destroy each other’s lives but fate has other plans for them.

Tera Mera Saath Rahe- The show is a spinoff of the popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, with almost the same cast. The show focuses on the bond between Meethila and her daughter-in-law, Gopika.



