Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha to be soon replaced by Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei?

New daily soap Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, featuring Paridha Sharma, is going to be launched very soon. As per reports, the show will be replacing the popular daily soap Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, which features ace actors like Vijayendra Kumeria, Richa Rathore, Narayani Shashtri, Abhishek Verma, Pankit Thakker, Milloni Kapadia, Bharat Pahuja, Varun Sharma and Purvi Vyas. As per sources of TOI, the show has not been able to get high TRPs, hence it may go off air soon.

As per the sources, “The show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha has not been able to do well in terms of rating and so it will either get an early evening time slot or will be pulled off air. The makers tried to pep up the show by preponing the leap which was supposed to take place much later in the story, but that didn't help much. Actress Aditi Rathore was also roped to bring about a twist.”

The show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is the remake of the Bengali show Sanjher Baat. The show has been created by Sonali Jaffar, and it focuses on the love life of the pair Darsh and Nandini. The lead roles are played by Vijayendra Kumeria and Richa Rathore, who become each other’s strength over time.

The actor Vijayendra shared experience of acting with the talented actress Narayani Shastri and Richa Rathore, “Narayani and my scenes as mother and son turn out quite well. Audiences are waiting for the reunion of Darsh and Nandini and that is making the drama all the more interesting.”