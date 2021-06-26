Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’s Richa Rathore elated to be back in Mumbai; Says outdoor shoot helped bond with cast

Actress Richa Rathore has returned to Mumbai after shooting in Goa and Gujarat for her show "Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha". She says shooting away from the city had the crew and cast bonding better.

"I am happy to be back in Mumbai. Shooting out of Mumbai was a good change and we got an opportunity to engage more with each other, and our bonds became stronger, which is an important aspect of working together," she said.

However, there were things that made her miss Mumbai.

"I enjoyed how the physical setting changed and it was sort of a process to fit into a different locality. The only thing I missed was the comfort of home and the auto rides in the city," she says.

Richa says the audience is appreciating her lead role in the show, which makes her happy. "If the audience is enjoying it, how can I not feel happy? I hope we are able to entertain people and help in easing their fear and anxiety in such times," she sums up.

