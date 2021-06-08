Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILER: Nandini struggles with speech in anniversary party; Will she face humiliation?

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha brings a new test of communication between Darsh and Nandini, as Nandini struggles with delivering a speech in English at the party.

The show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is becoming more and more popular with every passing week. The show offers a unique life story of a blind guy who falls in love. The story revolves around his marriage and family, as he comes to terms with his disability. The show's story is filled with interesting plot twists and turns, which keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. The show features talented actors Vijayendra Kumeria, Richa Rathore, Narayani Shashtri, Abhishek Verma, Pankit Thakker, Milloni Kapadia, and Purvi Vyas, and more.

In the recent episodes, it is shown that Darsh describes his wife Nandini so beautifully that the painter creates an image exactly like the way he sees her. Seeing this gesture, Nandini gets highly impressed by him. It is shown that the Rawal family is gearing up for the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Rajvee and Vipul. Hence, Nandini decides to give a speech in English. Darsh helps her out with it and gives her the confidence to speak. But during the party, she is not able to deliver the speech properly. Sarah was outside at that moment and she finds a piece of paper in which Nandini’s speech was written. She realizes that Nandini will not be able to give her speech without the paper. Gun taunts Nandini that she should not have taken charge if she could not follow through.

Now, Darsh will come to her rescue with the speech or not, will be seen in the upcoming episodes.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

