Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILERS: Charmi vows to kill Nandini as she loves Darsh

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is showing a high voltage drama. Recently, viewers saw Darsh was blamed for trying to kill Rajvee. Nandini has vowed to prove him innocent and she did it also. Gunn confessed to Nandini that though she was in the room with Rajvee, but he did not kill her. It was an accident. Charmi was present there and she confronted Gunn about how she wanted to kill her baby. In an attempt to save herself, Charmi left Gunn's hand because of which she fell off the cliff.

The police dismissed the charges against Darsh when Nandini told them what happened that night. We also see that Rajvee is conscious and she tells the family that Gunn did not kill her but it was an accident. The Rawals reach home and face Naveen's anger who is shattered to hear that Gunn is no more. He curses Nandini that she will also go through the suffering of losing a child just like him. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Charmi vows to get rid of Nandini as she is in love with Darsh.

The show has been entertaining the audience with its storyline. In the show, the lead actor was seen as blind, but gets his eyesight later because of his wife.

Will Charmi succeed in her plan? To know what happens next keep watching Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha. The show is produced under Sonali and Amir Jaffar's banner Full House Media. It features Vijayendra Kumeria, Richa Rathore, Narayani Shashtri, Abhishek Verma, Pankit Thakker, Milloni Kapadia, Bharat Pahuja, Varun Sharma and Purvi Vyas.

